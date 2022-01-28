Khloe Kardashian's Cryptic Tweet Sparks Viral Jokes About Her Hands

Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic tweet about betrayal — and it went viral because of her hand.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum mysteriously posted on Thursday (January 27). Amid the series of photos, fans zeroed in on one because of Kardashian’s hand… The manicure she’s sporting inspired a series of memes and joking comparisons, including chicken feet, vampires, Voldemort and others.

Kardashian’s message about betrayal could have been directed toward her ex. The tweet comes shortly after a paternity test confirmed that Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman. The NBA player apologized to Kardashian in a statement earlier this month, saying, in part: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

An unnamed source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian “is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan. This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated.”

See Kardashian’s latest tweet — and some of the responses — below: