Khloe Kardashian's Cryptic Tweet Sparks Viral Jokes About Her Hands

By Kelly Fisher

January 28, 2022

Khloe Kardashian Good American Launch Event
Photo: Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic tweet about betrayal — and it went viral because of her hand.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum mysteriously posted on Thursday (January 27). Amid the series of photos, fans zeroed in on one because of Kardashian’s hand… The manicure she’s sporting inspired a series of memes and joking comparisons, including chicken feet, vampires, Voldemort and others.

Kardashian’s message about betrayal could have been directed toward her ex. The tweet comes shortly after a paternity test confirmed that Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman. The NBA player apologized to Kardashian in a statement earlier this month, saying, in part: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

An unnamed source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian “is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan. This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated.”

See Kardashian’s latest tweet — and some of the responses — below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices