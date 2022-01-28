The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2022

By Zuri Anderson

February 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We made it through the first month of the new year. Even though it's a season of change, some things just stay the same -- especially when it comes to madness in the Sunshine State.

But not everything was weird and wild. One teacher was being thoughtful when she sent a snowman to her students this month. Luckily, Florida kids (and adults) got a taste of what winter is really like -- just minus the snow. The white stuff wasn't falling, but something else certainly was.

Speaking of nature being out of control, a man had a very close call when a bear tried to attack his dogs. Then, some golfers came across a hungry gator who was taking home its meal.

Those are just some of the strange news that happened in Florida this month. You can check out those stores and more below:

