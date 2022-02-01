Shooting On 'Rust' Set Sparks Push For New Gun Legislation In New Mexico

The death of a cinematographer on the set of Alec Baldwin's new movie Rust has ignited the push for new legislation in New Mexico. In October 2021, Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set after a gun Baldwin was handling discharged a live bullet. The gun also wounded director Joul Souza.

According to The Associated Press, Senator Cliff Pirtle introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production employees where firearms are present to complete a state-sponsored gun-safety training. The training will be offered by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department that is primarily designed for hunters. Pirtle is a passionate supporter of gun rights, according to The Associated Press.

State film tax rebates are on the line for production companies that don't comply with the training. That state rebate is between 25-35% for in-state spending.

The bill was introduced by a Republican legislator, and it's not clear yet whether the Democratic-led legislature in New Mexico will bring the bill to a vote by when the 30-day legislative session ends February 17. The Associated Press reported Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has not yet read the bill as of Monday.