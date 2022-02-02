Why The Oklahoma City Zoo Wants Your School To Change Its Mascot

Change your school's mascot and get free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Is it really that simple?

A new challenge introduced by the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden would give students, teachers and school employees free general admission if their school officially and permanently changes its school mascot to any real animal or insect, according to KFOR. The offer stands through May 1, 2023.

The "School Mascot Challenge" was brought about to honor the Year of the Tiger that started on February 1, according to the Chinese zodiac. It was created to raise awareness for wildlife conservation.

“As playful as this mascot challenge may seem, our intention is serious. Even if no school accepts a new wildlife mascot, we hope that this challenge inspires students and the public to think about the state of wildlife here in Oklahoma and around the world," said Dr. Rebecca Snyder, director of conservation and science at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

All schools need to do is submit proof of the mascot change on their website, athletic uniforms, yearbook and other school property.

"Zoo officials say of 475 Oklahoma high schools, 284 schools have an animal for a mascot. Of those 284 animal mascots, 96 are classified as a threatened, vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species," KFOR reported.