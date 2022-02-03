Utah Man Arrested For Stealing Amazon Delivery Truck
By Dani Medina
February 3, 2022
A Utah man who stole an Amazon delivery truck last month has been located and arrested.
The suspect, Joshua Burgess, was tracked by Sandy Police deputies thanks to numerous tips received, the police department said on Twitter. He was arrested and booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts, including theft of an operable vehicle and mail theft, according to ABC4.
According to KSLTV, Burgess stole the Amazon delivery van on January 7. The truck was making a delivery in a Sandy neighborhood near 620 E. Stonefly Drive when he hopped in and drove away in the vehicle. When he drove away in the van, he pulled down his mask, making his face visible to the truck's dashcam. The Amazon truck was eventually found abandoned a few blocks from where it was stolen. Undelivered packages were still inside the vehicle, ABC4 reported.
***UPDATE*** Our detectives were able to act upon the numerous tips received. The suspect has been arrested and booked into jail! Due to this still being an ongoing investigation we will not be releasing his name at this time. pic.twitter.com/29bByvFF4g— Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) February 3, 2022
Officers found Burgess on Wednesday as he was getting into a vehicle in Kearns. Police said he got into his car and put the car in reverse, hitting a police car.
“(Burgess) appeared as though he was going to run over one police officer and then rammed into a police vehicle, before fleeing,” officers told KSLTV. He later jumped out of the vehicle after a pursuit and was taken into custody in the backyard of a West Valley City home.
According to KSLTV, Burgess missed an appearance in court for a drug violation and had a warrant out for his arrest.