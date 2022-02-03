Utah Man Arrested For Stealing Amazon Delivery Truck

A Utah man who stole an Amazon delivery truck last month has been located and arrested.

The suspect, Joshua Burgess, was tracked by Sandy Police deputies thanks to numerous tips received, the police department said on Twitter. He was arrested and booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts, including theft of an operable vehicle and mail theft, according to ABC4.

According to KSLTV, Burgess stole the Amazon delivery van on January 7. The truck was making a delivery in a Sandy neighborhood near 620 E. Stonefly Drive when he hopped in and drove away in the vehicle. When he drove away in the van, he pulled down his mask, making his face visible to the truck's dashcam. The Amazon truck was eventually found abandoned a few blocks from where it was stolen. Undelivered packages were still inside the vehicle, ABC4 reported.