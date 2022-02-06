Green Day has been teasing fans with clips from inside the studio and new song snippets; however, there's always been one constant: the number 1972. Though the significance of the number has yet to be revealed, it is worth it to note that all three Green Day members were born in 1972 and are turning 50 this year. Could they be gifting us with a new album to celebrate?

If the trio is indeed prepping a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... and their 14th studio album. The rockers did release three singles this year — "Here Comes The Shock," "Pollyanna," and "Holy Toledo;" however, Armstrong explained that he wasn't sure where the new music would lead at the time.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained last November. ​“That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”