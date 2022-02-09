Green Day Fans Help Billie Joe Armstrong Find Stolen Car

Over the weekend, Billie Joe Armstrong sent out a plea to Green Day fans, asking for help finding his stolen car.

"My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 22-002015, 22-002016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, let's all help find this car!!"

It looks like the search was successful because on Wednesday (February 9), he revealed that his beloved automobile had been found (although very far from home).

"FOUND MY CAR!!" Armstrong notified fans on Instagram. "False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING! Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times. Thank god It’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy. 🙏🙏🙏.. love you all."

See his post below.