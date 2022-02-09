Green Day Fans Help Billie Joe Armstrong Find Stolen Car
By Katrina Nattress
February 9, 2022
Over the weekend, Billie Joe Armstrong sent out a plea to Green Day fans, asking for help finding his stolen car.
"My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 22-002015, 22-002016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, let's all help find this car!!"
It looks like the search was successful because on Wednesday (February 9), he revealed that his beloved automobile had been found (although very far from home).
"FOUND MY CAR!!" Armstrong notified fans on Instagram. "False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING! Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times. Thank god It’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy. 🙏🙏🙏.. love you all."
Green Day has been teasing fans with clips from inside the studio and new song snippets; however, there's always been one constant: the number 1972. Though the significance of the number has yet to be revealed, it is worth it to note that all three Green Day members were born in 1972 and are turning 50 this year. Could they be gifting us with a new album to celebrate?
If the trio is indeed prepping a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... and their 14th studio album. The rockers did release three singles this year — "Here Comes The Shock," "Pollyanna," and "Holy Toledo;" however, Armstrong explained that he wasn't sure where the new music would lead at the time.
“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained last November. “That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”