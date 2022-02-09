Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Stunning New Photos

By Kelly Fisher

February 9, 2022

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna shared a new series of photos showing off her growing baby bump, and her followers are hailing the pop giant as perfect. Decked in all black, Rihanna stuns in her latest Instagram post she shared on Wednesday (February 9).

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky confirmed the pregnancy after months of speculation that a baby was on the way. The soon-to-be parents stepped out in New York City when they began to debut the bump. Rihanna has since shared intimate photos on her social media channels, showing off her growing belly.

Fans, friends and family celebrated the joyous news since the celeb power couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Rihanna’s “ecstatic” father, Ronald Fenty, said he “jumped for joy. I'm still so excited.” An unnamed source recently told Us Weekly:

“Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother. She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom! … She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

Check out Rihanna’s latest pregnancy pics here:

