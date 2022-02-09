UFO Spotted In Old Photo From Space Taken By Apollo Astronaut In 1960s

There seem to be more and more UFO sightings lately, but spotting unidentified flying objects isn't a new thing. While stories of people seeing strange things in the sky go back centuries, the UFO fascination really picked up in the late 40s and early 50s as tensions over the Cold War and the Korean War were at a high. Although many people claimed to have seen UFOs back then, it was during a time when no one had a cameraphone in their pocket that could photograph or record the crafts. However, that doesn't mean they weren't captured on camera. In fact, one was just discovered in a photograph taken by one of NASA's own astronauts during an early Apollo mission spacewalk in the 1960s.

The picture, which was taken thousands of miles away from Earth, shows the planet from space. At the time, it just looked like land with lots of clouds above it, but it turns out there was more to it than that.