TikTok Video Reveals Shocking Way Some Hotels Are Lying To You

There are many options out there when it comes to where to stay when you're away from home, so to set themselves apart, some hotels include a free breakfast. The kinds of foods offered at those meals vary, but you can pretty much guarantee some kind of cereal will be there. Many hotels offer a variety of name brand cereals, but a new TikTok video has shed some light on that, and people who've watched it have been left shook.

It was posted by a user named @khammer123 who works at a hotel that serves breakfasts. In it, he shows the cereal options offered to guests where he works - Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes and Raisin Bran. However, he then films himself walking into an employees only storage area and shows large bags of generic cereals called Fruit Whirls, Sugar Frosted Flakes and Hospitality Raisin Bran. Essentially, the hotel is passing off the generic cereals as the name-brand ones. He wrote on the clip, "The hotel be lying to everyone."