This Is Oklahoma's Most Googled Question About The Super Bowl

Not everyone in Oklahoma is a football know-it-all. The same goes across the country.

While Sunday is a big day for some, it might be just another Sunday for a lot of people. That's why MI Bets, a betting website, created a list of the most Googled Super Bowl questions by state.

Oklahoma might be a bit more clueless than you think... The most Googled NFL question in Oklahoma is "who is Mike Zimmer?" for crying out loud. (Answer: ex-Minnesota Vikings coach)

The most Googled Super Bowl question in Oklahoma is "who has won the most NFL championships?" according to the betting site. To answer the highly-demanded question, it's the Green Bay Packers, with 13 titles — 9 NFL championships and four Super Bowls.

To compile the list, MI Bets said it "analyzed more than 4,000 Super Bowl and general knowledge NFL-related search queries using data from the Google Ads platform."

MI Bets also compiled a list of what 10 states are most eager to watch the Super Bowl. Oklahoma is nowhere near it. 😂

Kansas Colorado Missouri Nebraska Utah Wyoming Idaho Arizona Massachusetts Nevada

