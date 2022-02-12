This Is Utah's Most Googled Question About The Super Bowl

By Dani Medina

February 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Not everyone in Utah is a football know-it-all. The same goes across the country.

While Sunday is a big day for some, it might be just another Sunday for a lot of people. That's why MI Bets, a betting website, created a list of the most Googled Super Bowl questions by state.

Texas might be a bit more clueless than you think... The most Googled NFL question in Utah is "what does wide receiver do in football" for crying out loud.

The most Googled Super Bowl question in Utah is "who has won the most super bowls?" according to the betting site. That was the No. 1 question for 26 states. To answer the highly-demanded question, it's the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six Super Bowl rings each.

To compile the list, MI Bets said it "analyzed more than 4,000 Super Bowl and general knowledge NFL-related search queries using data from the Google Ads platform."

MI Bets also compiled a list of what 10 states are most eager to watch the Super Bowl. Utahns are more excited than you think!

  1. Kansas
  2. Colorado
  3. Missouri
  4. Nebraska
  5. Utah
  6. Wyoming
  7. Idaho
  8. Arizona
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Nevada

Click here to view the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices