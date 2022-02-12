This Is Utah's Most Googled Question About The Super Bowl

Not everyone in Utah is a football know-it-all. The same goes across the country.

While Sunday is a big day for some, it might be just another Sunday for a lot of people. That's why MI Bets, a betting website, created a list of the most Googled Super Bowl questions by state.

Texas might be a bit more clueless than you think... The most Googled NFL question in Utah is "what does wide receiver do in football" for crying out loud.

The most Googled Super Bowl question in Utah is "who has won the most super bowls?" according to the betting site. That was the No. 1 question for 26 states. To answer the highly-demanded question, it's the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six Super Bowl rings each.

To compile the list, MI Bets said it "analyzed more than 4,000 Super Bowl and general knowledge NFL-related search queries using data from the Google Ads platform."

MI Bets also compiled a list of what 10 states are most eager to watch the Super Bowl. Utahns are more excited than you think!

Kansas Colorado Missouri Nebraska Utah Wyoming Idaho Arizona Massachusetts Nevada

