Did Patrick Mahomes Really Ban His Brother And Fiancée From Chiefs Games?

By Dani Medina

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A report is swirling on social media saying Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes barred his fiancée Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson Mahomes from attending Chiefs game this upcoming season.

While some Twitter users are saying "This might be the best offseason move the Chiefs will have this year," it's just simply not true. A source told TMZ Sports the conversation leading to the report never happened.

Mahomes himself also tweeted Friday afternoon, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂"

One report from NFL host and analyst Rich Ohrnberger said he was told "Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé. Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season. Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand. A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me."

A source told TMZ that Mahomes said he "can't wait to have his loved ones cheering him on in 2022."

Mahomes and Matthews most recently made headlines after a video of them went viral sitting courtside at a Texas Tech basketball game. Mahomes defended his fianceé on Twitter, saying "Man people are weird... love you babe @brittanylyne8 ❤️." Previously, Matthews was shunned on social media for spraying champagne over fans after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs. Jackson Mahomes has been criticized for his distasteful TikTok dances and for that time he poured water on Ravens fans after a loss in September.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.