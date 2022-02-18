Did Patrick Mahomes Really Ban His Brother And Fiancée From Chiefs Games?

A report is swirling on social media saying Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes barred his fiancée Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson Mahomes from attending Chiefs game this upcoming season.

While some Twitter users are saying "This might be the best offseason move the Chiefs will have this year," it's just simply not true. A source told TMZ Sports the conversation leading to the report never happened.

Mahomes himself also tweeted Friday afternoon, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂"

One report from NFL host and analyst Rich Ohrnberger said he was told "Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé. Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season. Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand. A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me."