These Are The Secret Code Words And Phrases You Aren't Supposed To Know

With thousands of people on one vessel and hundreds of crew members tending to those passengers as well as the ship, cruises need secret codes and phrases to be able to quickly pass along sensitive communications to workers without upsetting or alerting guests. Among these phrases are:

"Oscar, Oscar, Oscar," which is what is shouted if a passenger goes overboard. "Mr. Mob" might also be used (MOB= Man OverBoard).

"Operation Rising Star," which is uttered if someone has died.

"Code Red" means there is an outbreak of a serious illness on the ship.

"Alpha, Alpha, Alpha" is what is used when there is a medical emergency. Other secret phrases to denote this include "Code Blue," "Star Code" and "Mr. Skylight."

"Echo, Echo, Echo" could mean that a collision is imminent, but it is also used as a warning for very high winds.

"Brave, Bravo, Bravo" means there is a fire or another serious situation onboard.

"Pan-Pan" is what is said if there is a problem that isn't dire. "Mayday" would be used in a situation where lives are at risk, but when it is less severe, they go with "pan-pan."