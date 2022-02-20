Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Throwback Photo From Green Day's First Tour

It's kind of wild to think that Green Day has been touring for more than 30 years (but then again, Billie Joe Armstrong did just turn 50)! Over the weekend, the band's frontman shared a throwback photo on Instagram from their first tour in 1990. The picture shows him and Aaron Cometbus, Green Day's drummer at the time, fast asleep in their van. And they look so young!

"Me and Aaron Cometbus asleep in the van on the first Green Day tour.. 1990," he captioned the post.

Three decades and 13 albums later, a lot has changed for the trio, but it's always good to remember those humble beginnings.

See Armstrong's post below.