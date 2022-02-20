Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Throwback Photo From Green Day's First Tour
By Katrina Nattress
February 20, 2022
It's kind of wild to think that Green Day has been touring for more than 30 years (but then again, Billie Joe Armstrong did just turn 50)! Over the weekend, the band's frontman shared a throwback photo on Instagram from their first tour in 1990. The picture shows him and Aaron Cometbus, Green Day's drummer at the time, fast asleep in their van. And they look so young!
"Me and Aaron Cometbus asleep in the van on the first Green Day tour.. 1990," he captioned the post.
Three decades and 13 albums later, a lot has changed for the trio, but it's always good to remember those humble beginnings.
See Armstrong's post below.
Armstrong isn't the only one turning 50 this year — Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool both do too — and they've been teasing something with the year 1972. Could they be gifting us with a new album to celebrate?
If the trio is indeed prepping a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... and their 14th studio album. The rockers did release three singles this year — "Here Comes The Shock," "Pollyanna," and "Holy Toledo;" however, Armstrong explained that he wasn't sure where the new music would lead at the time.
“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained last November. “That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”