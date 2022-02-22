F-22s Scrambled After UFO Spotted Above Hawaii

Many times when a UFO is sighted, even if it's reported to the authorities, nothing really happens - either the witness is not believed or whatever they are seeing is just written off as a sky lantern or a drone or a plane. However, when a mysterious object was spotted over Kauai, Hawaii last week, the U.S. military took action, scrambling fighter planes to check it out.

Major General Kenneth Hara, Hawaii's adjutant general, then tweeted about it to update residents who were anxious either because they saw the UFO or F-22s in the sky. He wrote, "In regards to aerial activity over Kauai on 2-14: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command detected a high-altitude object floating in air in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. In accordance with homeland defense procedures, Pacific Air Forces launched tactical aircraft to intercept and identify the object, visually confirming an unmanned balloon without observable identification markings."