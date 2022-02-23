Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson In New Songs

Kanye West previously said that he would tone down his rhetoric towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. However, it seems like he's still not letting up, especially after mentioning the couple in his new album.

On Tuesday night, February 22, Ye premiered his Donda 2 album during an action-packed concert at loanDepot Park in Miami. During the concert, Ye debuted his song "Sci-Fi" featuring Sean Leon, which instantly began with a sample of Kardashian's opening monologue from her appearance on SNL last year. The intro highlights Kim's own words about Ye even after she filed for divorce back in February 2021.

“Honestly, all the ups, all the downs,” Kim said. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."