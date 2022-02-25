Here's Why Pete Davidson Really Left Instagram Again

When Pete Davidson returned to Instagram earlier this month amid an ongoing feud with Kanye West, now known legally as Ye, many were on the edge of their seats waiting to see what his first post would be. The Saturday Night Live star had previously taken a step back from the platform in 2018, returning only sporadically to promote some of his projects, but he returned earlier this month only to delete his account days later.

During his brief return to Instagram, he turned some heads after sharing a link to a clip of Robert De Niro in The King of Comedy saying, "Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." Many people believed this was a shady response to Ye's recent remarks and flooded his comments in both support and negative comments. Not long after, he delete his account altogether.

"Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn't want social media to begin with," a source close to the comedian told Page Six.

Despite The King of Staten Island star's history of leaving the platform, Ye claimed on Thursday (February 24) that he was the reason Davidson deleted his account once again.

"Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life," the Donda rapper said, using the nickname he calls Davidson, who is currently dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The source, however, told the outlet that Ye "didn't drive Pete off social media."

"[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life."