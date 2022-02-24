Kanye West Responds After Pete Davidson Leaves Instagram

Looks like Kanye West isn't finished putting Pete Davidson on blast. After the rapper referenced the actor on his Donda 2 album, it seems like Ye might be taking credit for Davidson leaving Instagram shortly after his return.

On Thursday, February 24, Ye took to Instagram to comment on Davidson's decision to leave Instagram after returning from a three-year hiatus. Davidson had only made one post on his page but it was enough to have fans of his new girlfriend's ex-husband flood his comments with Ye-inspired phrases like "find God" and "Skete." In his caption, the Donda 2 rapper offered his opinion on the situation.

"Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life," Ye wrote.