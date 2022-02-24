Kanye West Responds After Pete Davidson Leaves Instagram
By Tony M. Centeno
Looks like Kanye West isn't finished putting Pete Davidson on blast. After the rapper referenced the actor on his Donda 2 album, it seems like Ye might be taking credit for Davidson leaving Instagram shortly after his return.
On Thursday, February 24, Ye took to Instagram to comment on Davidson's decision to leave Instagram after returning from a three-year hiatus. Davidson had only made one post on his page but it was enough to have fans of his new girlfriend's ex-husband flood his comments with Ye-inspired phrases like "find God" and "Skete." In his caption, the Donda 2 rapper offered his opinion on the situation.
"Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life," Ye wrote.
Davidson left Instagram on Wednesday, February 23, following Ye's Donda 2 listening concert in Miami where he premiered two songs that referenced him and his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian. In the first song, "Sci-Fi," Ye samples Kardashian's opening monologue from her appearance on SNL last year. In a separate song called "Security," Ye suggested that Davidson hire more security.
"Ok we gon’ make this an event?" Ye raps in the song. "Y’all gone need security for this/I ain't getting frisked, Y'all gon' need security for this/I walk up in the crib, no getting frisked/Butt-naked in the kitchen cooking grits, Tell ya mama 'come give me a kiss'/Security gon’ need security for this."
"Never take the family picture off the fridge, Never stand between a man and his kids," Ye continues. "Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, I put your security at risk/I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this.”
Kim Kardashian recently commented on all the drama surrounding her ex and her new boo. She claims Ye's attacks on her and Davidson has caused her "emotional distress."