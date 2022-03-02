Kanye West Kidnaps, Buries Pete Davidson Alive In New 'Eazy' Video

Kanye West is continuing his feud with Pete Davidson in a new music video that shows the rapper "burying" the comedian alive.

On Wednesday (March 2), the Donda 2 rapper shared a claymation video on his Instagram for "Eazy," his track with The Game. While the song itself has garnered attention for its lyrics shouting out ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the video takes it a step farther and depicts Ye burying a cartoon version of the comedian alive, TMZ reports.

In the video, the cartoon Pete is tied up with a bag over his head before he is eventually buried in the ground up to his neck.

"God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a--," Ye raps while the clay version of the SNL star is buried alive. The cartoon Ye then sprinkles seeds on top of the comedian's head and a later scene cuts back to show several roses growing out of his head.

The video ends with a simple message, "Everyone lived happily ever after," adding that "everyone" didn't include "Skete," his nickname for Davidson. For anyone too concerned, he made sure to let fans know the comedian is fine.

Check out Ye's newest video below.