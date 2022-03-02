Kim Kardashian Declared Single As Judge Grants Request To End Marriage

By Sarah Tate

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

More than a year after first filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman again.

The media mogul was declared single on Wednesday (March 2) after a judge granted her request to end her marriage to Kanye West, TMZ reports. The former couple shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam.

Kardashian appeared in a video call during the court hearing, her ex-husband, now known legally as Ye, was absent. His lawyers didn't object to the ruling, but they requested that any right to get reimbursement of money that's supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of the former couple dies.

The judge granted the condition, however two other conditions requested by Ye's lawyers were rejected: that she would not transfer any assets she had in trust and that she would have to waive the "marital privilege" should she remarry, the outlet reports. Ye had previously objected to the divorce petition, citing a weird issue regarding their prenup.

While both Kardashian and Ye have been declared legally single, they have since moved on to new relationships. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson since last fall while Ye recently made his new relationship with Chaney Jones Instagram official.

