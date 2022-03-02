Playboy Model Claims She Was Kicked Out Of Airbnb House For Being 'Too Hot'
By Dave Basner
March 2, 2022
Airbnb hosts might kick out tenants if they are too rowdy or causing damage, but one woman claims she was booted from the place she booked because she is too good looking.
31-year-old Brazilian Playboy model Suzy Cortez was visiting family in São Paulo so she booked a house through Airbnb to stay in. She told The Daily Star that after she arrived and met the host, he complained about her clothing, specifically a pair of workout leggings. He then cancelled her booking, accused her of breaking into the home, and threw her belongings in the trash. Suzy was forced to call the police and said that she "suffers persecution for being too pretty."
She explained what went down, stating, "So from the second day I started to receive complaints about my gym clothes, which by the way were leggings, the host simply said that I would have to leave the apartment." She added, "I am extremely embarrassed and psychologically shaken. Where would a trip to see my parents turn into a horror movie."
After Airbnb sent her an email saying her booking had been cancelled because they "could not support" her reservation, she wrote back, letting them know, "I had to go out on the street, doing absolutely nothing and having all my belongings in a garbage bag." In response, Airbnb removed her profile.
Suzy said, "Even the police themselves thought it was absurd, it wasn't for lack of contact with you because I called countless times to report the cancellation, the reasons that nothing was resolved. I am now at total loss and psychologically shaken. Being me the victim of all this, why? Prejudice because I'm famous, or have been on the covers of Playboys all over the world?"
Airbnb investigated more and has since refunded Suzy for the fees she paid on the property. They also reactivated her profile. No word on if the host faced any consequences.