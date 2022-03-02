Playboy Model Claims She Was Kicked Out Of Airbnb House For Being 'Too Hot'

Airbnb hosts might kick out tenants if they are too rowdy or causing damage, but one woman claims she was booted from the place she booked because she is too good looking.

31-year-old Brazilian Playboy model Suzy Cortez was visiting family in São Paulo so she booked a house through Airbnb to stay in. She told The Daily Star that after she arrived and met the host, he complained about her clothing, specifically a pair of workout leggings. He then cancelled her booking, accused her of breaking into the home, and threw her belongings in the trash. Suzy was forced to call the police and said that she "suffers persecution for being too pretty."