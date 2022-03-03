Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Likely Will Have 'Informal' Custody Agreement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be one step closer to finalizing their divorce and finding a custody agreement for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

On Thursday (March 3), sources told TMZ that the "typical" custody agreement that dictates when each parent can visit their children is "simply impractical" due to Ye's hectic schedule, which includes traveling around the world. Instead, the former couple may end up having a more "informal" arrangement where Kardashian has the children most of the time, but Ye can see them anytime.

According to the outlet, the custody battle has been relatively peaceful compared to the divorce itself, with Ye spending time with his kids at birthday parties, sporting events and other functions, such as his Sunday Service. He even took a trip to the Super Bowl last month with North and Saint.

The informal custody agreement lines up with what was reported after Kardashian filed for divorce just over a year ago as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum seemingly wanted the two to have joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Kardashian has opened up about how the ongoing divorce has impacted her and their children, saying that some of Ye's antics have caused her "emotional distress."