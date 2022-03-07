Aaron Rodgers Officiates Teammate's Wedding Amid Offseason Uncertainty

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers may be uncertain, but his relationship with one of his longtime teammates is as strong as ever.

TMZ reports Rodgers officiated Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari's wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel near Santa Barbara, California over the weekend.

The website shared several photos of Rodgers at the event, which included the quarterback chatting with several bridesmaids.

TMZ notes that Rodgers' ex-fianceé, actress Shailene Woodley, wasn't shown in any of the photos shared amid speculation that they've resumed their relationship, but "may have" attended the wedding as Rodgers' date, though not confirmed as of Monday (March 7).

Rodgers and Bakhtiari have long shared a close friendship during their nine seasons as teammates in Green Bay, with Bakhtiari protecting Rodgers' blindside on the Packers' offensive line.