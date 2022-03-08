Kanye West Posts Eerie Poem About His Death, Murder

Kanye West’s latest Instagram post is an eerie poem about his death, which he implies has already happened — by way of murder. The 44-year-old rapper captioned the new post Tuesday morning (March 8) explaining that he feels “compromised” having to “justify my expression” after more than two decades of working on his art. He declined to further explain his latest piece, saying in the full caption:

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth Someone’s truth can be another persons lie We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD”

Days ago, West also shared an ominous piece about divorce, comparing it to “full blown Covid” and “suffocating.” It comes as the rapper is amid a split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who recently removed “West” from her name and social media handles. Kardashian was reportedly “furious” at her ex-husband for his recent portrayal of her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, in his new music video with The Game. West appears to kidnap and bury a claymation version of Davidson alive in the new project.

Read his latest poem here: