Olivia Rodrigo Reveals New 'Sour' Film Includes Unreleased Track

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour was a wildly successful hit, and now fans will get even more of it in the star's upcoming film Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film).

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the "Drivers License" singer-songwriter revealed that a previously unreleased song that was originally cut from her album will be featured at the end of the film. The untitled and unfinished track was recorded on an iPhone but will be debuted to audiences during the movie's end credits.

"I was listening to some of [the recordings] and heard it and thought, 'Oh, it's kind of good!" she said. "With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it."

Driving Home 2 U follows the 19-year-old star across the country as she thinks back to making her debut album, including live performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the studio, per Billboard.