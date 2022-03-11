DMX's 5-year-Old Son Exodus Diagnosed With Serious Medical Condition

DMX's son Exodus was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, according to the child's mother Desiree Lindstrom.

In an Instagram post uploaded Thursday, March 10, Lindstrom, who was engaged to the late rapper before he passed away last year, celebrated her son on National Kidney Day. In the video she posted, we can see Exodus acknowledging the national holiday with a big smile on his face. The caption describes how Exodus is doing nowadays following his diagnosis.

"Blessings from our family to yours!" Lindstrom wrote. "Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from @NationalkidneyFoundation."