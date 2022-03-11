DMX's 5-year-Old Son Exodus Diagnosed With Serious Medical Condition
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2022
DMX's son Exodus was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, according to the child's mother Desiree Lindstrom.
In an Instagram post uploaded Thursday, March 10, Lindstrom, who was engaged to the late rapper before he passed away last year, celebrated her son on National Kidney Day. In the video she posted, we can see Exodus acknowledging the national holiday with a big smile on his face. The caption describes how Exodus is doing nowadays following his diagnosis.
"Blessings from our family to yours!" Lindstrom wrote. "Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from @NationalkidneyFoundation."
Prior to the post, Lindstrom had briefly touched on her son's condition during an episode of the It's Tricky podcast with Raquel Harper. During their conversation, Lindstrom described exactly which type of kidney disease he has and what she's been doing to keep him healthy.
“Exodus is stable," Lindstrom said. "He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I continue to keep his potassium down. He goes to the doctor very often.”
Exodus' battle with kidney cancer comes nearly a year after his father, DMX, passed away a week after he suffered a heart attack and other medical issues from a reported drug overdose. He left behind his fiancée Lindstrom as well as his 15 kids. Exodus is the youngest of X's children, and reportedly took his dad's passing the hardest. Back in September, Lindstrom made an emotional post in her Instagram Story that provided some insight into his mourning process.
“It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…!” Lindstrom wrote. “He misses his daddy so much.”
We pray Exodus wins his battle with stage 3 kidney cancer.