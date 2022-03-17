See What Drake's OVO, Playboy Collaboration Looks Like
By Tony M. Centeno
March 17, 2022
Drake is teaming up with Playboy for a rare collaboration.
On Wednesday, March 16, the official Instagram account for Drake's OVO brand uploaded images that revealed OVO's upcoming collaboration with Playboy. The photos show off the Spring/Summer 2022 capsule collection, which has been dubbed "Symbols of Prestige." The collection contains jewelry that features both OVO and Playboy's iconic logos. There's also a really fresh hoodie that portrays the infamous OVO owl with images of classic Playboy magazines from the past that appear inside the logo. The collection is set to go on sale this Friday.
Drizzy's OVO brand is known for taking on unique partnerships. In the past, the brand has joined forces with the likes of Disney, the NBA, BAPE, the Scarface franchise and more for a series of t-shirts and hoodies. OVO's Suicoke collaboration created boots featuring the notorious owl in the wild. So far, Drake himself hasn't elaborated on the newest collaboration, however, it's possible that he'll comment in it once the collection is available.
Drake isn't the only rapper that has partnered with the iconic adult magazine. Cardi B recently started working with Playboy as the brand's Creative Director in Residence. She was also named founder Creative Director and member of CENTERFOLD, which is a forthcoming creator-led platform from the company.
"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!!," Bardi said of the collaboration last December. "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together. I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun."
OVO x Playboy's "Symbols of Prestige" collaboration drops Friday, March 18 in stores and online.