See What Drake's OVO, Playboy Collaboration Looks Like

Drizzy's OVO brand is known for taking on unique partnerships. In the past, the brand has joined forces with the likes of Disney, the NBA, BAPE, the Scarface franchise and more for a series of t-shirts and hoodies. OVO's Suicoke collaboration created boots featuring the notorious owl in the wild. So far, Drake himself hasn't elaborated on the newest collaboration, however, it's possible that he'll comment in it once the collection is available.

Drake isn't the only rapper that has partnered with the iconic adult magazine. Cardi B recently started working with Playboy as the brand's Creative Director in Residence. She was also named founder Creative Director and member of CENTERFOLD, which is a forthcoming creator-led platform from the company.

"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!!," Bardi said of the collaboration last December. "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together. I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun."

OVO x Playboy's "Symbols of Prestige" collaboration drops Friday, March 18 in stores and online.