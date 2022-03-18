5 New Pop Artists You Need To Know Before The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning this March and are happening live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating this year's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app — everything the fans have been listening to.

The show will include recognition of some of the biggest artists in a few major categories — and will name the best newcomer in the genre. The Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel, a nod to “the journey to success,” includes several up-and-coming nominees that fans need to know: Giveon, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm-10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

Meet each of the nominees below. Check out the full list of nominees in all genres here.

Giveon