5 New Pop Artists You Need To Know Before The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Kelly Fisher
March 18, 2022
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning this March and are happening live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating this year's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app — everything the fans have been listening to.
The show will include recognition of some of the biggest artists in a few major categories — and will name the best newcomer in the genre. The Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel, a nod to “the journey to success,” includes several up-and-coming nominees that fans need to know: Giveon, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI.
Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm-10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.
Meet each of the nominees below. Check out the full list of nominees in all genres here.
Giveon
Giveon’s musical style is infused with R&B, and the rising pop star has cranked out collaborations with some of the industry’s hottest artists. Last year, he teamed up with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar on the music video for “Peaches,” and it’s one of several GRAMMY Award nominations he has this year. “Peaches” is up for Record of the Year, and Giveon is also nominated in the Album of the Year category for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Song of the Year (“Peaches”), Best R&B performance (“Peaches,” with Bieber and Caesar), Best R&B Song (“Heartbreak Anniversary”) and Best Music Video (“Peaches”).
The Recording Academy rescheduled the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards after postponing the show because of COVID-19 concerns. The show, set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, April 3.
Måneskin
Måneskin didn’t expect to rise to international fame in such a quick timeframe. The Italian rock band — bassist Victoria De Angelis, singer Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio — has captivated fans and left crowds “Beggin’” for more music in the last year. Obsessed with ‘70s music and fashion, the group has appeared baffled by their newfound fame. De Angelis told the Los Angeles Times in December: “The fact that there’s a band in the top of the charts playing just three instruments, it’s something that hasn’t happened for so long… But we didn’t expect it to happen in such a short amount of time.”
Playing the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One in January, Måneskin’s high-energy set included “Beggin,’” “For Your Love,” “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and others.
Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo recently marked the one-year anniversary of her debut single, crediting “drivers license” as “the little song that changed my whole life.” The smash single released on SOUR, Rodrigo’s first album that also includes “good 4 u,” “traitor,” “brutal” and other fan-favorite tracks. Rodrigo previously said on Instagram: “crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world.”
Rodrigo is among GRAMMY Award nominees in several categories this year, including Record of the Year (“drivers license”), Album of the Year (SOUR), Song of the Year (“drivers license”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“drivers license”), Best Pop Vocal Album (SOUR), and Best Music Video (“good 4 u”). The show, set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, April 3.
Tate McRae
McRae has garnered massive success in connecting with fans through her relatable songs like “you broke me first” and “she’s all i wanna be,” her latest radio single. The pop singer-songwriter previously told iHeartRadio that it’s “the most satisfying feeling” to see how the vulnerability of the lyrics in her songs resonates with fans: “When my fans relate to a song, as much as it makes them feel like they’re not alone, it makes me feel the same way. …Everyone’s going through the same thing, they just don’t even realize it.”
McRae recently shared a few tweets that seemingly hinted at new projects coming soon, and fans were begging for more info. Earlier this month, she indicated on Twitter that she was “nervy for tour” and “just handed in the official track list for my album.” This week, McRae revealed that “Chaotic” will release on March 25.
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI marked a successful year, including with snagging a spot on the Forbes “30 Under 30” list (along with Rodrigo). That achievement follows his smash collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” and another project with Miley Cyrus, “Without You.” The Australian singer-songwriter delivered two high-energy sets at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, starting with the Daytime Stage and performing again at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas later that evening.
The Kid LAROI is gearing up for the GRAMMY Awards, where he’s nominated in the Album of the Year category (along with Bieber for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)) and in the Best New Artist category. The show, which was rescheduled because of COVID-19 concerns, is set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, April 3.