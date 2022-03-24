Joyner Lucas Sounds Off On Lollapalooza, Fires Shots At Machine Gun Kelly

Joyner Lucas is not happy with Lollapalooza. The Massachusetts native dragged the music festival online after discovering that his name was still on their flyer even though he claims to have turned down the opportunity to perform. During his rant, he ended up firing stray shots at one of the festival's headliners, Machine Gun Kelly.

On Wednesday, March 24, the "Rambo" rapper decided to go off on Lollapalooza for keeping his name on their 2022 line-up after he apparently declined their offer to perform. In his extensive Twitter rant, Lucas claimed the music festival offered him a "weak ass [bag]" so he turned them down.

"These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n***a," Lucas tweeted. "Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n****z that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass. Then I say no to the offer and these h*e ass n****z put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza."