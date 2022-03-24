Joyner Lucas Sounds Off On Lollapalooza, Fires Shots At Machine Gun Kelly
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2022
Joyner Lucas is not happy with Lollapalooza. The Massachusetts native dragged the music festival online after discovering that his name was still on their flyer even though he claims to have turned down the opportunity to perform. During his rant, he ended up firing stray shots at one of the festival's headliners, Machine Gun Kelly.
On Wednesday, March 24, the "Rambo" rapper decided to go off on Lollapalooza for keeping his name on their 2022 line-up after he apparently declined their offer to perform. In his extensive Twitter rant, Lucas claimed the music festival offered him a "weak ass [bag]" so he turned them down.
"These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n***a," Lucas tweeted. "Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n****z that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass. Then I say no to the offer and these h*e ass n****z put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza."
Bro hit me up today asking me what time is my set at @lollapalooza. I said huh? went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name. 🤨 Disrespectful. They said i had to get my numbers up to be respected. So I went top 10 billboard independently. Still this— Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022
Lucas explained that he's been getting unfair rates for his performances for years and that he's sick of being amongst the artists who's names appear in smaller letters on music festival flyers. He also thinks he deserves to be placed higher on festival fliers since he feels that his music gets plenty of great numbers for an independent artist. Later on, he demands that Lollapalooza take his name off the flyer.
…. @lollapalooza be like “and if you look real close WE ALSO GOT JOYNER LUCAS on the lineup”… 😒 pic.twitter.com/eZpzlNbDEW— Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022
Towards the end of his rant, Lucas criticized the festival for enlisting Machine Gun Kelly as a headlining act. Lucas called MGK "goofy" and reminded his follows about the time Eminem went in on the rapper-turned-alternative rock artist in his song "Killshot."
"Someone said “don’t bring out the rap devil”… 😭 maaaaannnn listen," Lucas tweeted. "Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n***a @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n***a who paints his nails. 💅🏿 foh."
Kelly, who was just crowned Alternative Artist of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, has not responded to Lucas just yet. Check out Joyner Lucas' entire Twitter rant below.