Kid Cudi Releases New Song From 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Soundtrack

Kid Cudi may not be active on social media anymore, but that's not stopping him from dropping new music. Not long after dropping his collaboration with Nigo, the Cleveland rapper returns with a new song inspired by one of the most anticipated films of the year.

On Friday, March 25, Kid Cudi released his new track "Stars In The Sky" inspired by the upcoming film, Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The upbeat banger starts off with Cudder's infamous humming before he dives right into record produced by Dot Da Genius, Benji and Take A Daytrip.

"The feelings runnin' deep, ain't no time for sleep," Kid Cudi rhymes. "A second to unwind, head up in the sky/I follow to the beat, it's just what my heart's demandin'/Friends and laughin', Hear me, dancing in the flow/Yes, I feel it's my time, watch me glow."