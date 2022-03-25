Kid Cudi Releases New Song From 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
March 25, 2022
Kid Cudi may not be active on social media anymore, but that's not stopping him from dropping new music. Not long after dropping his collaboration with Nigo, the Cleveland rapper returns with a new song inspired by one of the most anticipated films of the year.
On Friday, March 25, Kid Cudi released his new track "Stars In The Sky" inspired by the upcoming film, Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The upbeat banger starts off with Cudder's infamous humming before he dives right into record produced by Dot Da Genius, Benji and Take A Daytrip.
"The feelings runnin' deep, ain't no time for sleep," Kid Cudi rhymes. "A second to unwind, head up in the sky/I follow to the beat, it's just what my heart's demandin'/Friends and laughin', Hear me, dancing in the flow/Yes, I feel it's my time, watch me glow."
Sonic, meet @KidCudi. Watch the new music video for #StarsintheSky from #SonicMovie2 now! https://t.co/Z1xld3b8JZ pic.twitter.com/kctAnJHHbs— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 25, 2022
The extravagant music video was also released with the song. In the video, Cudi goes from recording the song in the studio with his production team to cruising with the OG, Sega version of Sonic while in Dr. Robotnik's ship. New scenes featuring Sonic, Knuckles and Tails play throughout the video while an animated Cudi lays down the track.
At the moment, Kid Cudi seems to be doing a great job juggling his music and film careers. The rapper-actor is set to appear in the upcoming A24 horror film X and also recently revealed plans to direct his own movie with the help of JAY-Z.
"Stars In The Sky" will appear on the official soundtrack for Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which drops on the same as the film on April 8. Watch the music video up top.