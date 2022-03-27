See Zendaya's Jaw-Dropping Look At The 2022 Oscars

During her trek on the red carpet, she ran into her Spiderman: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield. They hugged and snapped a few photos together.

Zendaya is coming down from her return to music. Earlier this month, she released two new recordings following the season two finale of Euphoria. The actress-singer appeared on "Elliott's Song," which she appears on along with co-star Dominic Fike. She also appears on "I'm Tired" with composer Labrinth, which he performs live in episode four. Shortly after the songs came out, Zendaya addressed her fans' positive feedback.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons," Zendaya tweeted. "but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3"

The 2022 Oscars, which is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, will feature presenters including like her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, DJ Khaled and more. Check out more shots of Zendaya on the red carpet below.