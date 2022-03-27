See Zendaya's Jaw-Dropping Look At The 2022 Oscars
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2022
It was all eyes on Zendaya on the Oscars red carpet.
The Euphoria star hit the red carpet before the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, and had the entire crowd talking about her Risky Business-inspired. Zendaya wore a white, silky crop top and with a long, silver skirt with a shimmering train. She also wore her hair up so that she can show off a pair of diamond earrings, a silver necklace and matching bangle bracelets. The actress couldn't resist flashing her gorgeous smile as she continued down the carpet.
zendaya at the oscars… absolutely pic.twitter.com/2rwD7O8ZEj— best of zendaya (@zendayacfiles) March 27, 2022
During her trek on the red carpet, she ran into her Spiderman: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield. They hugged and snapped a few photos together.
Zendaya is coming down from her return to music. Earlier this month, she released two new recordings following the season two finale of Euphoria. The actress-singer appeared on "Elliott's Song," which she appears on along with co-star Dominic Fike. She also appears on "I'm Tired" with composer Labrinth, which he performs live in episode four. Shortly after the songs came out, Zendaya addressed her fans' positive feedback.
"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons," Zendaya tweeted. "but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3"
The 2022 Oscars, which is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, will feature presenters including like her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, DJ Khaled and more. Check out more shots of Zendaya on the red carpet below.
Zendaya and Andrew Garfield at the #Oscars ! pic.twitter.com/AQSExdwzNl— Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) March 27, 2022
📸 Otra imagen de Zendaya y Andrew Garfield en la alfombra roja de los #Oscars 2022 pic.twitter.com/OO4pYAT7ZL— Zendaya Argentina (@Zendaya_AR) March 27, 2022