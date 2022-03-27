Foo Fighters shook the music world on Friday night (March 25), when they broke the tragic news that their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the statement read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Many colleagues and fans took to social media right away to mourn the loss of the charismatic Foo, while others took time to collect their thoughts.

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni shared an emotional tribute on Instagram over the weekend. "Legends never die but they leave a void so big, it can never be filled," she wrote alongside a photo of Hawkins drummer and one of him and Cornell. "My heart is heavy 🤍🙏 say hi to my daddy for me"

Toni's mom Vicky also honored Hawkins on social media. "The world lost another bright light💔," she wrote. "Sending my heart broken love and prayers to his wife and children and all who loved him"

Hawkins played a big role in the 2019 Chris Cornell tribute concert I Am The Highway. Aside from performing a handful of songs with the Foo Fighters, he also sang "I Awake" and "The Day I Tried To Live" with the surviving members of Soundgarden.

See Toni's emotional post below.