Bob Saget Among Beloved Stars Left Out Of 94th Oscars In Memoriam Segment
By Kelly Fisher
March 28, 2022
The unique In Memoriam segment at the 94th Oscars seemingly left out a huge name on the list. Twitter users noticed that beloved Full House star Bob Saget was among the omissions at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening (March 27), despite his film work.
Variety points out that other iconic figures whose names did not appear in the In Memoriam segment included comedian Norm Macdonald, “Sex and the City” star Willie Garson and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor Ed Asner, among others.
The segment, backed by a choir, was more spirited than most In Memoriam segments, Entertainment Weekly noted in its report of Saget’s apparent omission from the In Memoriam. The Academy Awards included recognition of Sidney Poitier, Ivan Reitman, Betty White and other cherished names throughout the In Memoriam. Relive the 94th Oscars In Memoriam segment here:
The awards show was packed with surprises on Sunday evening, from Dune’s numerous awards to Will Smith’s shocking moments from slapping Chris Rock to winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. Catch up on some of the 2022 Oscars highlights here. See the full list of 2022 Academy Award winners here. See the most stunning red carpet looks here.