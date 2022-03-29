Joyner Lucas Apologizes For Dissing Machine Gun Kelly In Twitter Rant
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2022
In the days following his viral Twitter rant about Lollapalooza, Joyner Lucas has had the chance to calm down and backtrack on the malicious tweets that sent fans of him and Machine Gun Kelly in a frenzy.
A couple of days after his rant, March 26, Lucas returned to his Twitter timeline to offer an apology to Lollapalooza and one of its headliners Machine Gun Kelly. In his tweet, he admitted that he was wrong and explained why he went off on a tangent and hurled shots at MGK.
“Part of being a man is admitting when you f****d up,” Lucas tweeted. “I be getting frustrated when I feel like I’m the underdog all the time. Maybe I ain’t put in enuff work. maybe I think I’m a bigger artist than what I actually am. Maybe you right. I own that. Real n***a s**t.”
“As far as the @machinegunkelly s**t Goes," Lucas continued. "Homie ain’t have nothing to do with my rant. Jus got caught in the cross fire of one of my bitter moments. Def sum sucka s**t to come at him for nothin. I own that & I apologize. Real n***a s**t. I ain’t perfect. Im growing everyday. Lot of artists or people in general are afraid of checking themselves. I check myself all the time. I cant throw a Tantrum and shoot at n****z for nothin. @machinegunkelly did absolutely nothin to me to deserve that lame tweet. If u readin this, I apologize dog. real n***a s**t.”
The entire debacle began last week when Lollapalooza dropped their line-up for the historic festival's 31st annual event. Lucas claimed that he turned down the offer to perform, but the festival kept him on the line-up anyways. During his rant against the festival, Lucas berated MGK, who's set to headline the festival along with a handful of other artists. MGK never formally responded to the dramatic tweets but hopefully they can resolve things in person soon.