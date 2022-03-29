Joyner Lucas Apologizes For Dissing Machine Gun Kelly In Twitter Rant

In the days following his viral Twitter rant about Lollapalooza, Joyner Lucas has had the chance to calm down and backtrack on the malicious tweets that sent fans of him and Machine Gun Kelly in a frenzy.

A couple of days after his rant, March 26, Lucas returned to his Twitter timeline to offer an apology to Lollapalooza and one of its headliners Machine Gun Kelly. In his tweet, he admitted that he was wrong and explained why he went off on a tangent and hurled shots at MGK.

“Part of being a man is admitting when you f****d up,” Lucas tweeted. “I be getting frustrated when I feel like I’m the underdog all the time. Maybe I ain’t put in enuff work. maybe I think I’m a bigger artist than what I actually am. Maybe you right. I own that. Real n***a s**t.”