Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love today (April 1) and to celebrate the occasion, they shared the visuals for "These Are The Ways."

The video, directed by Malia James, sees Anthony Kiedis on the run from the police after he's caught shoplifting. His bandmates act as bystanders as he runs through different cinematic scenes, trying to evade the cops.

"These Are The Ways" is the fourth single off Unlimited Love, following "Black Summer," "Poster Child" and "Not The One." Watch the video above.

Yesterday (March 31), RHCP was awarded with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. During the ceremony, drummer Chad Smith honored Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"I have to give a shout out to my brother, Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we will all miss so much. He’s flying around," Smith said, gazing up at the sky, "and he would laugh and make a nice, smart a** comment about this whole thing, and I love him."

“To me, this is not a story of individuals,” Kiedis said during his speech. “I love Chad, I love Flea, I love John, greatly. They are amazingly talented … Something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.”

In June, RHCP plan to embark on an extensive world tour. Check out a full list of dates here.