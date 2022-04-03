Watch Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Cover Joni Mitchell's 'Help Me'

Hawkins died unexpectedly on March 25 in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50 years old.

Foo Fighters have since cancelled all remaining tour dates, as well as their Grammys performance.

The band is nominated for three awards: “Making a Fire” for Best Rock Performance, “Waiting on a War” for Best Rock Song, and Medicine at Midnight for Best Rock Album. The Grammys also plan to pay tribute to Hawkins in some way during the ceremony.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” CBS' Jack Sussman said earlier this week. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”