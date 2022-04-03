Watch Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Cover Joni Mitchell's 'Help Me'
By Katrina Nattress
April 3, 2022
Grammys weekend kicked off with the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, paying tribute to Joni Mitchell. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste hosted the festivities, and a star-studded lineup including Sara Bareilles, Beck, Black Pumas, Leon Bridges, Cyndi Lauper and St. Vincent honored the iconic singer-songwriter.
Another notable performer was Dave Grohl's 16-year-old daughter, Violet, who sang Mitchell's 1974 hit "Help Me." Violet was accompanied by her 12-year-old sister Harper and her mom Jordyn Blum at the event in Las Vegas; however, her father was not in attendance as he continues to mourn the death of Foo Fighters' beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. All three women were dressed in black.
Watch a clip of Violet's performance below.
Violet Grohl (Dave’s 16 y.o. daughter) making her MusiCares performance debut with “Help Me” at the Joni Mitchell tribute pic.twitter.com/Z61ywCk6Bb— Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) April 2, 2022
Hawkins died unexpectedly on March 25 in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50 years old.
Foo Fighters have since cancelled all remaining tour dates, as well as their Grammys performance.
The band is nominated for three awards: “Making a Fire” for Best Rock Performance, “Waiting on a War” for Best Rock Song, and Medicine at Midnight for Best Rock Album. The Grammys also plan to pay tribute to Hawkins in some way during the ceremony.
“We will honor his memory in some way,” CBS' Jack Sussman said earlier this week. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”