Foo Fighters Cancel Grammys Performance

Foo Fighters will no longer be performing at the Grammys this weekend, Rolling Stone reports. The move comes in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins sudden and unexpected death on March 25.

The band is nominated for three awards: “Making a Fire” for Best Rock Performance, “Waiting on a War” for Best Rock Song, and Medicine at Midnight for Best Rock Album. The Grammys also plan to pay tribute to Hawkins in some way during the ceremony.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” CBS' Jack Sussman said earlier this week. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

The Foos have also cancelled all upcoming tour dates so the members could properly grieve the loss of their beloved drummer.

"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the emotional statement reads. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.