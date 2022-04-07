Britney Spears Shares Video Of Topless Trip To The Beach

Britney Spears is enjoying her time in the sand while on a trip to the beach.

The pop icon shared a NSFW video to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 6) where she can be seen wearing a blue and white bikini before she starts rolling around topless in the sand and living her best life. At one point she appears to unknowingly recreate the iconic cover art for her 2016 deluxe album Glory, per Billboard, arching her back while lying in the sand.

"Baby Did a Bad Thing PART 2 !!!" she captioned the clip, which is set to the 1995 Chris Isaak single of the same name.

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT