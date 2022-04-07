Britney Spears Shares Video Of Topless Trip To The Beach
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2022
Britney Spears is enjoying her time in the sand while on a trip to the beach.
The pop icon shared a NSFW video to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 6) where she can be seen wearing a blue and white bikini before she starts rolling around topless in the sand and living her best life. At one point she appears to unknowingly recreate the iconic cover art for her 2016 deluxe album Glory, per Billboard, arching her back while lying in the sand.
"Baby Did a Bad Thing PART 2 !!!" she captioned the clip, which is set to the 1995 Chris Isaak single of the same name.
WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT
Since her longtime conservatorship ended last year, Spears has been enjoying life as a free woman and has even started opening up more about her past. Earlier this week, she hit back at those who are confused about why she has called out her family members' lack of support, specifically her parents and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, saying that she's "never been able to express openly."
"My mom and sister also did the 'intellectual approach' in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn't even get a cup of coffee ☕️ or drive my car 🚙 or really anything !!! I'm not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it's just NOT RESPECTFUL 🤷🏼♀️ ... but come on LET'S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT !!! When I was younger there was more of a playful and light approach to everything ... It was easy not taking yourself so seriously ... Yet in the business .. I will just SAY IT ... I was indeed treated less than !!!"