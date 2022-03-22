Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumors After She's Seen Wearing Huge Diamond Ring

Rihanna may be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky but reports are speculating that she's also preparing to walk down the aisle.

The "Love on the Brain" singer was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Kitson in Los Angeles on Monday (March 21), but it was her own accessories that got people talking. While out and about, Rihanna was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking rumors that she and Rocky are getting ready to say "I do."

The dazzling diamond is a gold Sloan Solitaire ring from jeweler Briony Raymond, per Page Six. She completed her look with low rise jeans, fitted Grave Digger graphic T-shirt, furry stilettos and a trucker hat. Check out the photos here.

While many believe the ring symbolizes that the couple, who announced they were having their first child together in January, are engaged, the Fenty Beauty founder has been seen wearing the it on several occasions and on different fingers, according to TMZ.

She was sporting the ring on a middle finger in November 2021 when she was named a National Hero in Barbados and even donned the diamond dazzler on her index finger while filming a music video with Rocky a few months earlier in July.

As of Tuesday (March 22), neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed the engagement. The pair reportedly began dating in early 2020.