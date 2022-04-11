Alex Rodriguez Reacts To JLo & Ben Affleck Engagement

Jennifer Lopez's ex, Alex Rodriguez, has reacted to the news about her engagement to Ben Affleck. Lopez announced their engagement on Saturday (April 9 ) in her newsletter 'On the JLo' where she showed off her large, green diamond ring. Earlier last week, the singer was spotted rotating her ring inward to hide the diamond.

On the KayRod broadcast of “Sunday Night Baseball” on April 10, the former baseball player’s cohost, Michael Kay, joked about the news of Rodriguez's ex, via StyleCaster. “It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing, people getting engaged,” Kay said. “I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.” Rodriguez responded with an awkward laugh and said, "It’s great to see. Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for," before laughing again and changing the subject back to baseball.

Jlo and Rodiguez were together from 2017 to 2021 and got engaged back in 2019. They split in April 2021 and said in a statement: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” Lopez and Affleck dated in the early 2000s and broke off their engagement in 2004. They rekindled their relationship again in 2021.