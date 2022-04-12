When Britney Spears unexpectedly revealed that she’s pregnant with her third child, fans and followers took to Instagram to congratulate the iconic pop artist. The announcement caught the attention of millions, including one “like” on Instagram from Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

The “like” comes as the Spears family members have faced trouble during the “Toxic” singer’s battle over her 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in November. The tension has included public call-outs and searing social media posts in recent months.

Jamie Lynn, 31, hasn’t commented publicly on her sister’s pregnancy announcement, which she made on Monday (April 11). The same day, Jamie Lynn was celebrating her daughter Ivey’s 4th birthday, writing on Instagram: “I could go on and on about all the many ways you have made our lives so much better, but I’ll save that for when you can actually read- We love you baby girl, and I’m so thankful that God chose me to be your momma.”

Spears, 40, will welcome her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28 — though she referred to him as her “husband” in the announcement — later this year. Spears has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. What started as questioning fluctuation in her weight and wondering whether she was “food pregnant,” Spears said she took a pregnancy test and confirmed that she’s expecting a baby: “Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asghari said on Instagram on Monday.”Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏”

See Spears’ pregnancy announcement here: