Kim Kardashian Cries To Kanye West Amid Rumors Of Second Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian called Kanye West crying amid rumors of a possible second sex tape.

When rumors began to spread earlier this year about a second sex tape involving Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J, the beauty mogul turned to her former husband after their 6-year-old son Saint saw an ad on an online gaming platform that included Kardashian's crying face and "something super inappropriate like 'Kim's new sex tape,'" she said.

The scene, which began during a family gathering, was captured in the premiere of her family's new reality series on Hulu called The Kardashians, per People.

"This is supposed to be unreleased footage from my old sex tape," she said. "The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it's this big party and my whole family is here. This is some real embarrassing s--- and I need to deal with it. I will deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now."

Fortunately, Saint was too young to understand the message, but Kardashian was still very upset even as she is "99.9% sure" there is no more footage. Between calls with her lawyer Marty Singer, she reached out to her ex crying about how the invasion of privacy could possibly affect their four children, saying that "over my dead body" would this happen to her again.

Kardashian later revealed in a confessional what Ye told her to help calm her down and focus her energy.

"He was like, 'Listen, you have the power. Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are,'" she said.

The pep talk seemed to be exactly what she needed because when she got back on a call with her lawyers, she told them to get to work making sure the rumors are shut down and to "scare the s---" out the people threatening to release a new tape.

"Get something drafted so it can be taken down immediately," she told her lawyers. "I don't want it copied. I have four f------ kids. I can't go through this again."

She added, "I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f------ ground."