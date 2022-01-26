Kim Kardashian Denies Existence Of 2nd Sex Tape After Kanye West Interview

Kim Kardashian is speaking out after estranged husband Kanye West claimed to have recently obtained a laptop from Ray J that contained an unreleased sex tape involving Kardashian.

West, who has since changed his name to Ye, sat down for a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. During the conversation, the 44-year-old rapper spoke about feeling disrespected when Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hosted the long-running comedy show in October 2021, and kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson during a sketch while West watched from the audience.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you're dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’” West told Lee. “After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning… And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kardashian, however, denied that a second sex tape exists. Her rep released a statement to PEOPLE, E News and other media outlets:

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Kardashian, 41, faced widespread controversy after a sex tape became public in 2007. It was filmed while she and Ray J dated years earlier.

Now, Kardashian is dating Davidson. The unexpected couple first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. They officially started dating in November. Recently, the couple took a trip to the Bahamas together, and a source said earlier this month that the relationship is “absolutely getting more serious.” It’s all happening less than a year after Kardashian filed for divorce from West, ending seven years of marriage. West, who is now dating Julia Fox, has reportedly mocked Davidson and seemed to threaten him in a new song. Davidson, however, “thinks it’s totally hilarious… He loves it.”