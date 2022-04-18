Watch FINNEAS Perform 4*Town Song From 'Turning Red' At Coachella

Eilish became the youngest artist ever to headline Coachella. During her 25-song set, the pop star brought out a slew of special guests, including Damon Albarn to help her perform "Getting Older" and Gorillaz' "Feel Good Inc."

“This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be, what art could be, and what creation could be," Eilish gushed when Albarn took the stage. "My first favorite band ever was the Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was 6 years old, and Blur changed the world, and f**king Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Read more about her historic set here.