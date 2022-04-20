Vanna White First Instagram Post Since Heartbreaking News Is A Strange One

By Dave Basner

April 20, 2022

Earlier this month, Vanna White revealed the sad news that her father, Herbert White Jr., had passed away at 96 years old. She paid tribute to her dad on Instagram, posting a recent photo with him and calling him "one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings."

Well the Wheel of Fortune co-host has returned to Instagram for the first time since she lost her father, and the post she shared is very different. It shows an oddly-shaped palm tree and is captioned, "This crazy #palmtree made me smile today. I've never seen anything like it!" The palm seems to curve and loop around, yet it still stands tall.

Vanna's followers seemed to agree. One stated, "That is wild!! I grew up around palm trees and have never seen that!" while another asked, "Is that a Dr. Seuss-designed golf course?" and someone else added, "Looks like something Salvador Dali would have created." Another fan said, "Looks like it's been through a lot," and a different person pointed out, "It rose above the others!"

No word on where the palm was, but along with checking out the plant life on golf courses, when she isn't revealing letters on Wheel, Vanna enjoys flipping houses and crocheting.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.