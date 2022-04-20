Vanna White First Instagram Post Since Heartbreaking News Is A Strange One
By Dave Basner
April 20, 2022
Earlier this month, Vanna White revealed the sad news that her father, Herbert White Jr., had passed away at 96 years old. She paid tribute to her dad on Instagram, posting a recent photo with him and calling him "one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings."
Well the Wheel of Fortune co-host has returned to Instagram for the first time since she lost her father, and the post she shared is very different. It shows an oddly-shaped palm tree and is captioned, "This crazy #palmtree made me smile today. I've never seen anything like it!" The palm seems to curve and loop around, yet it still stands tall.
Vanna's followers seemed to agree. One stated, "That is wild!! I grew up around palm trees and have never seen that!" while another asked, "Is that a Dr. Seuss-designed golf course?" and someone else added, "Looks like something Salvador Dali would have created." Another fan said, "Looks like it's been through a lot," and a different person pointed out, "It rose above the others!"
No word on where the palm was, but along with checking out the plant life on golf courses, when she isn't revealing letters on Wheel, Vanna enjoys flipping houses and crocheting.