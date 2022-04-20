Vanna White First Instagram Post Since Heartbreaking News Is A Strange One

Earlier this month, Vanna White revealed the sad news that her father, Herbert White Jr., had passed away at 96 years old. She paid tribute to her dad on Instagram, posting a recent photo with him and calling him "one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings."

Well the Wheel of Fortune co-host has returned to Instagram for the first time since she lost her father, and the post she shared is very different. It shows an oddly-shaped palm tree and is captioned, "This crazy #palmtree made me smile today. I've never seen anything like it!" The palm seems to curve and loop around, yet it still stands tall.