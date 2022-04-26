Young Dolph Murder Suspects Appear In Court To Face Charges

By Tony M. Centeno

April 26, 2022

Young Dolph
Photo: Getty Images

The prime suspects who allegedly took the life of rapper Young Dolph appeared in court four months after they were arrested.

According to a report FOX 13 in Memphis on Thursday, April 21, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith appeared in a Shelby County courtroom to face the charges held against them. Both suspects face first-degree murder charges after police believe they shot and killed the "Get Paid" rapper back in November. It was the first time Johnson had appeared in court over the murder charges since he was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his previous violation of his supervised release.

The attorneys for both Johnson and Smith are still waiting on key evidence in their discovery like surveillance footage. A bond hearing for Smith was rescheduled so that the suspect's lawyer could have more time to find more credible testimony from witnesses.

Meanwhile, another suspect Shundale Barnett is still considered missing. Barnett faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree after police believe he helped Johnson and Smith flee Memphis after they allegedly murdered the Paper Route Empire founder. Barnett was initially captured by Indiana police in January but was accidently released from custody shortly afterward. He hasn't been seen since he left the jail.

“On January 11, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for Shundale Barnett for Accessory After the Fact," a rep for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. "Due to an ongoing investigation and prosecution, we cannot comment further.”

Johnson and Smith will be required to return to court for their respective hearings on May 27.

