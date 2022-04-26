Young Dolph Murder Suspects Appear In Court To Face Charges

The attorneys for both Johnson and Smith are still waiting on key evidence in their discovery like surveillance footage. A bond hearing for Smith was rescheduled so that the suspect's lawyer could have more time to find more credible testimony from witnesses.



Meanwhile, another suspect Shundale Barnett is still considered missing. Barnett faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree after police believe he helped Johnson and Smith flee Memphis after they allegedly murdered the Paper Route Empire founder. Barnett was initially captured by Indiana police in January but was accidently released from custody shortly afterward. He hasn't been seen since he left the jail.



“On January 11, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for Shundale Barnett for Accessory After the Fact," a rep for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. "Due to an ongoing investigation and prosecution, we cannot comment further.”



Johnson and Smith will be required to return to court for their respective hearings on May 27.