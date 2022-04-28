Watch: 6ix9ine Gets Punched While Leaving Miami Nightclub

After he threw the punch, the man reportedly dipped so he was not identified. As far as 6ix9ine's condition, he reportedly didn't sustain any serious injuries. In fact, he was spotted outside the venue signing autographs for fans.



This is the first time 6ix9ine has had a violent run-in with anyone since he was released from house arrest following his highly-publicized trial against his former Nine Trey Gangsters affiliates back in August 2019. Now that he's back to rapping full-time, 6ix9ine has gone back to his old ways by trolling and dissing artists in his music like Lil Durk, who he mentions in his new song "Gine."



In the midst of his issues with Durk, 6ix9ine reportedly targeted the rapper's viral look-alike, who Durk refers to as 'Perkio.' In a video that went viral earlier this week, 6ix9ine and his crew ran up on Durk's twin and gave him a white jacket with an image of the late King Von on the back. After 6ix9ine posted the video, Perkio claimed that he was set up by 6ix9ine's team.



6ix9ine has yet to comment on the latest violent outburst from the man at Pilos.