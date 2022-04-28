Watch: 6ix9ine Gets Punched While Leaving Miami Nightclub
By Tony M. Centeno
April 28, 2022
Since making his comeback to the music industry, 6ix9ine has managed to spark up new beefs with other rappers like Lil Durk and 42 Dugg. Now the rapper apparently found a new enemy without even trying.
According to video obtained by TMZ on Thursday, April 28, the "Gine" rapper was punched in the back of the head by a random stranger. After he performed at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, 6ix9ine was in the process of leaving the club when a man threw a punch at the rapper, which appeared to land on the back of 6ix9ine's head.
Tekashi 6ix9ine punched in the back of the head as he leaves Miami nightclub https://t.co/sTPscOIWvL pic.twitter.com/6c3hLWO5yx— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 28, 2022
After he threw the punch, the man reportedly dipped so he was not identified. As far as 6ix9ine's condition, he reportedly didn't sustain any serious injuries. In fact, he was spotted outside the venue signing autographs for fans.
This is the first time 6ix9ine has had a violent run-in with anyone since he was released from house arrest following his highly-publicized trial against his former Nine Trey Gangsters affiliates back in August 2019. Now that he's back to rapping full-time, 6ix9ine has gone back to his old ways by trolling and dissing artists in his music like Lil Durk, who he mentions in his new song "Gine."
In the midst of his issues with Durk, 6ix9ine reportedly targeted the rapper's viral look-alike, who Durk refers to as 'Perkio.' In a video that went viral earlier this week, 6ix9ine and his crew ran up on Durk's twin and gave him a white jacket with an image of the late King Von on the back. After 6ix9ine posted the video, Perkio claimed that he was set up by 6ix9ine's team.
6ix9ine has yet to comment on the latest violent outburst from the man at Pilos.