Lil Durk Responds After 6ix9ine Reportedly 'Ambushed' Rapper's Look-Alike

By Tony M. Centeno

April 27, 2022

Lil Durk & 6ix9ine
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk and 6ix9ine's publicized dispute took a strange turn when the beleaguered rapper appeared to link up with Durk's look-alike in a viral video. Now, the OTF founder has responded to the situation after his look-alike claimed he was set up by 6ix9ine's team.

On Tuesday, April 26, 6ix9ine posted a video to his Instagram timeline that shows him connecting with Lil Durk's look-alike, who he refers to as 'Perkio.' In the video, the rapper, who dissed Durk in his new song "Giné," appears to gift Perkio with a white jacket that has an image of the late King Von on the back.

In the video, you can see that the look-alike does not respond to 6ix9ine or really acknowledge the gift. That's because he claimed that he was "ambushed" by 6ix9ine's team after he was initially supposed to collaborate with a YouTuber. Not long after the video went viral, Perkio hopped on Instagram Live to tell his 228,000 followers his side of the story.

"[6ix9ine's] crew, he had a lot of n****s around him too," Perkio said. "Like, they all came, and then, there was that jacket. And then they start throwing, like, everybody ambushed me, literally. Like, he threw the jacket on me. Like, this n***a was pressing his arms right here. He was pressing and then I'm like, yo, I was looking at him. Every one of them boys, like, they was filming and everything, they was filming and all that. Before that, I was like, you know, I don't want to do no video with 6ix9ine, none of that. I said I don't want to disrespect OTF, I don't want to disrespect Durk, I don't want to disrespect nobody. You feel me?"

Soon afterward, Lil Durk got caught up on the situation. Surprisingly, he didn't wish any ill will on Perkio nor did he mention 6ix9ine's name in his response. Instead, he extracted the positive aspect of his look-alike's unintentional run-in with 6ix9ine.

"Brooooooo I just not seen this s**t today on the internet this s**t crazy everybody calling and texting me we went #1 again thank y’all lol 😂" Lil Durk tweeted.

Watch Perkio's full explanation below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

