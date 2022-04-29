1 Texas Pizza Place Among America's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints'

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. And because it's so popular, you can find good pizza just about anywhere you go. However, sometimes those small, hole-in-the-wall spots are the best for finding the perfect slice of cheesy goodness.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in the country. The website states, "These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies."

According to the list, one Texas pizza joint made the list. Depot Pizza & Deli in Odessa is among the best under-the-radar pizza places in America. The website explains:

"The Depot is a large convenience store that also serves up some tasty meals. Pizzas are available with thick or thin crust, but thin and crispy is the way to go, and toppings are scattered all the way to the edges. Unlike most convenience store pizzerias, there are a few high-top tables to sit and eat at, as long as you don't mind being surrounded by racks of potato chips and cigarettes."

Click here to check out the full list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint.